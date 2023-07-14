‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Lights The Fuse With $64M Global Through First Two Days

Paramount/Skydance’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is off and running overseas with a $39.8M cume through Thursday in 48 international box office markets. This includes Wednesday openings in some markets and a strong paid preview program. With domestic’s Wednesday/Thursday plus previews, that brings the global total on the Tom Cruise-starrer to $$63.6M through yesterday.

The mega well-reviewed Christopher McQuarrie-directed thrillfest is rolling out in 70 offshore markets this week, and adds the UK, China, Spain, Taiwan and Scandinavia today. Note that huge Cruise market Japan is going a week later to sidestep the launch of Hayao Miyazaki’s latest.

Through Thursday, the lead market on the action-packed installment is Korea at $4.4M including previews and in 1st place. Today it jumped by 44% vs yesterday to cume $6.3M so far (the Friday number is not included in the offshore/global totals above).

Also not included above is the China debut of RMB 56.2M ($7.9M) on Friday. In the market, the movie is carrying a franchise-best 9.4 score from audiences on Maoyan, and an 8.3 from critics on Douban vs Mission: Impossible – Fallout’s 8.1.

Elsewhere, and again through Thursday, Ethan Hunt and crew are at No. 1 in France with a $3.1M running cume from 785 cinemas – the Thursday gross was $920K. Australia added $570K on Thursday at 328 locations and ranked No. 1. The cume there including previews is $5.1M.

Mexico opened on Thursday to No. 1 with $660K at 990 cinemas for a $1M cume with previews. Germany also debuted Thursday with a No. 1 of $545K at 630 sites and has cumed $1.2M so far (also including previews).

Other running totals with previews include $2.8M in the UAE (the Middle East is at $7.7M as a region); Brazil with $1.4M; Italy at $660K; Hong Kong with $2.7M; Malaysia at $700K and Netherlands at $1M. The film is No. 1 in all of these markets.

We will have more news through the weekend…