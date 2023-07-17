Tom Cruise Lobbied AMPTP Over AI, Asked SAG-AFTRA To Consider Permitting Continued Publicity Efforts Amidst Strike

Ahead of the recent breakdown of contract negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, Tom Cruise spoke with reps for both parties about issues like AI and project promotion, as well as some specifically concerning stunt professionals, Deadline has confirmed.

During one bargaining session call last month, Cruise implored the AMPTP to recognize the gravity of SAG-AFTRA’s ask as far as guardrails around generative AI. Shown similar support by Cruise were actors guild proposals on behalf of stunt coordinators and performers, though specifics as to those asks haven’t yet been shared by the guild.

Cruise also encouraged SAG-AFTRA to consider allowing further member promotion of studio projects, even in the midst of a strike. A source close to the actor notes that this discussion wasn’t specifically concerning his latest blockbuster spy pic Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which had already wrapped its PR campaign. It was instead an acknowledgment of the power actor PR has in influencing box office results, which are of course crucial for theaters post-pandemic, and for the profession of acting, in turn.

As one of the world’s biggest stars, who has consistently advocated for the preservation of the theatrical experience, Cruise’s thoughts on the industry’s path forward through turmoil have long been closely examined. The actor fought to hold Top Gun: Maverick for theaters amidst the pandemic, and saw his efforts validated last year, as the film not only grossed over $1.4B worldwide, but also nabbed six Oscar noms including Best Picture. Steven Spielberg memorably credited Cruise, and this specific success, with “saving Hollywood’s ass” as it looked to mount its Covid recovery.

Ahead of the release of his new Mission: Impossible film, Cruise made a point of encouraging moviegoers to see Oppenheimer and Barbie on the big screen, as well, for the benefit of the industry as a whole. “This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters,” wrote Cruise in a social media message post. “Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie.”

Also starring Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and more, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hit theaters on July 12 and has thus far grossed over $235M. While Dead Reckoning Part Two had been slated for release on June 28, 2024, that film will likely need to push unless there’s a resolution in the actors strike soon, having recently found itself amongst the productions forced to shut down. Hollywood’s latest labor action kicked off on July 14 after over a month of negotiations.



News of Cruise’s lobbying efforts with the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA was first reported by THR.