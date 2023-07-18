Sabbatical Entertainment & V Channels Set Partnership; ‘Shameless’ & ‘Strangers’ Set For Indian Remakes; TNT Sports Replaces BT Sport In UK & Ireland — Global Briefs 

Sabbatical Entertainment Sets Distribution Partnership With V Channels Media

Miami-based production company Sabbatical Entertainment has set a two-year distribution partnership with V Channels Media. As part of the deal, Sabbatical will distribute 50 V Channel documentaries that explore extraterrestrial life. The deal includes FAST channel rights and Linear Over-the-Air Television rights. V Channels will continue to distribute the titles on their YouTube network of channels. “V Channels is focused on the analysis of big data that we collect via our YouTube network. Alien documentaries are some of the highest searched documentaries within our international network, and our commitment is to produce content to engage our users across the globe,” said V Channels CEO Niccolo Messina.

‘Shameless’ & ‘Strangers’ To Be Remade In India

Shameless and Strangers are being remade in India following a deal struck between BBC Studios India and All3Media. As part of the agreement, BBC Studios India Production will adapt and develop these two titles for the Indian market and source a commission for the two dramas in India. Shameless is a hit UK comedy-drama from Paul Abbott that has been remade in multiple territories, including the U.S., following the dysfunctional lives of the working-class Gallagher family. Strangers aired on ITV in 2018 and followed a professor whose life was turned upside down when his wife was killed in a car crash in Hong Kong.

TNT Sports Officially Replaces BT Sport In UK & Ireland

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and BT’s TNT Sports is a go. The sports network launched in the UK and Ireland today, replacing BT Sport, which has been a fixture in UK sport broadcasting for the past decade. TNT Sports will replace BT Sport across several linear sports channels and streamer Discovery+ will become the network’s streaming home. TNT Sports carries the likes of Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby and cricket, while Discovery+ already shows the Olympics and Grand Slam tennis tournaments. “TNT Sports goes live with a new and contemporary brand, a fabulous new and exciting line-up of talent, great value for viewers as well as flexible ways to buy and watch,” said Andrew Georgiou, a board member for the WBD/BT JV and President and Managing Director, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe. “In addition, with TNT Sports now on Discovery+ in the UK we can begin to deliver a simple and even more compelling offer that appeals to the whole household.”