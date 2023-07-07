Audible Signs Multiple Podcast Deal With ‘The Tinder Swindler’ Outfit Raw

(L to R) Cecilie Fjellhøy, Ayleen Charlotte and Pernilla Sjöholm, three of the main subjects of 'The Tinder Swindler'

EXCLUSIVE: Audible has greenlit two Audible Original documentary podcasts from the UK’s Raw, producer of The Imposter, Three Identical Strangers and The Tinder Swindler.

The first of the podcasts, launching later this year, tells the story of a milestone case following a transracially adopted woman, who after finding out that she had been conceived through an act of child rape, begins a lifelong journey to discover the real identity of her birth father and seek justice for his crime.

The pod will explore the woman’s trauma as a black child growing up in a predominantly white environment and the complexities of navigating the adoption system as young adult at a time when child psychology wasn’t as prevalent as it is today.

The second, which will be released in 2024 is presented by Femi Oke, the British Nigerian journalist and TV presenter. It will follow an international investigation into a human trafficking ring that coerced young women from Nigeria into forced prostitution in Europe using a West African curse.

This series will track the landmark case against Josephine Iyamu, which led to the first ever UK citizen being convicted under the Modern Slavery Act in the UK for crimes committed abroad, and shines a light on the $99BN global sex trafficking industry.

Aurelie de Troyer, Head of Content UK and Canada at Audible said: “We’ve been fans of RAW’s work for some time and are delighted to combine our passion for storytelling with theirs to create some truly unique documentary podcasts together. We had every confidence in RAW bringing their expertise in portraying incredibly sensitive stories with unflinching integratory, shining a light on abuses of power and championing change makers.”

Fiona Clarke, Chief Operating Officer at Raw, added: “We are thrilled to be working with Audible to tell these two extraordinary and important stories. It’s been a wonderfully collaborative experience, and we’re delighted that Audible have enabled us to bring our storytelling to new audiences, drawing on the experience of our senior team and allowing us all to learn new skills. Our ambition is to grow our podcast team and do much more in this space.”