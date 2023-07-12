Timothée Chalamet’s Apple TV+ Commercial Scores Nomination At Emmy Awards

Apple TV+ scored a nomination at the Emmy Awards for their commercial starring Timothée Chalamet.

“Call Me with Timothée Chalamet” is competing in the Outstanding Commercial category. The spot was produced by MJZ and created by TBWA/Media Arts Lab.

The ad shows Chalamet enjoying the programming on Apple’s streaming service that included the Best Picture Winner CODA, Jennifer Lawrence-starring film Causeway and Selena Gomez’s documentary My Mind and Me.

Chalamet then starts questioning why he doesn’t have a documentary like Gomez or imagining himself doing tv after seeing a billboard that celebrates Ted Lasso for winning an Emmy.

RELATED: Emmy Winners For Best Drama Since 1960: A Photo Gallery

“Severance is weird. I could do weird,” Chalamet says while watching an episode of the series. While on set, Chalamet watches Black Bird on his iPad and adds, “I guess I could do prison.”

The Dune actor then receives a FaceTime call on his iPhone from Jason Momoa where he tells him he has just wrapped his new series Chief of War.

RELATED: Best Comedy Series Emmy Winners Since 1952: A Photo Gallery

“Wait, you have a new Apple show,” Chalamet asks, to which Momoa says, “At this point, who doesn’t?”

The end shows Chalamet seeing Killers of the Flower Moon where he reads the credits including, “Scorsese, DiCaprio, DeNiro.” Chalamet falls back on his bed, rolls over to face the camera and makes a plea, “Hey Apple, call me?”

RELATED: 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

The television spot will face other Apple commercials in the same category like “R.I.P. Leon,” “The Greatest – Accessibility” and “Quiet the Noise – AirPods.” Commercials for Dove, The Farmer’s Dog and Squarespace round out the category.

RELATED: We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023

Watch the Apple TV+ commercial in the video posted below.