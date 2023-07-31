Tim Burton Pays Tribute To Paul Reubens Who “Helped Me At The Beginning Of My Career”; “I’ll Never Forget”

Tim Burton will never forget Paul Reubens. Burton has shared a tribute to Reubens, who starred in and co-wrote Burton’s feature directorial debut Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, following Reuben’s death Sunday following a years-long battle with cancer at age 70.

“Shocked and saddened,” Burton wrote in a post on Instagram alongside a photo of the two on the set of Pee-wee’s Big Adventure. “I’ll never forget how Paul helped me at the beginning of my career. It would not have happened without his support. He was a great artist. I’ll miss him.”

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure‘s Pee-wee Herman character became known following the 1981 The Pee-wee Herman Show comedy special on HBO. The film character was a quirky man who dressed in his trademark gray suit, red bow tie and white loafers, and in the film went on an adventure as he hunted down his stolen bike.

Reubens appeared in three of Burton’s films. In addition to Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, Reubens voiced Lock in The Nightmare Before Christmas, for which Burton wrote the story and co-produced. He also appeared as the father of Danny DeVito’s Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin character in 1992’s Batman Returns.

In a 2016 interview in Collider, Reubens praised Burton when asked why he selected Burton to direct Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.

I think it was the wallpaper in Frankenweenie, in the second shot of the movie. From the first minute of his film, I could tell that he was somebody who was very interested in style,” Reubens said. “He brought style to something, and a lot of young directors aren’t there yet. A lot of people who have directed for long careers still don’t have much style. So, I could tell that he had a style, and that he understood production design and art direction. There was a lot of stuff about that first film that felt perfect to me.”