Tika Sumpter Signs With Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Tika Sumpter has signed with Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment. The move reunites Sumpter with her former agent, DC Wade.

Most recently, Sumpter made her directorial debut with her short film, Night Off, written by Kiana Butler Jabangwe which premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival for Hartbeat’s Women Write Now fellowship.

Up next, she will be seen in MGM’s sports comedy The Underdoggs from director Charles Stone III. The feature tells the story of Jaycen Jenning, “2J’s” (Snoop Dogg), a former NFL superstar who, after a run-in with the law, agrees to coach a youth football team in lieu of prison in the hopes of relaunching his fledgling career.

Additionally, Sumpter portrayed Maddie Wachowski in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, a role she originated in the original film released in 2020. Prior to that, she was praised for bringing to life a young Michelle Obama in Miramax’s feature film Southside With You, which Sumpter co-produced with John Legend.

Her credits also include David Lowery’s The Old Man And The Gun and Nobody’s Fool in 2018, Ride Along 2 in 2016 and 2012’s Think Like A Man, to name a few.

In addition to Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, Sumpter will continue to be repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson Teller.