Thomas Haden Church On Rumors Of Potential ‘Spider-Man 4’ Film By Sam Raimi With Tobey Maguire

Thomas Haden Church is saying he’s “heard rumors” of a potential new Spider-Man film directed by Sam Raimi and starring Tobey Maguire.

In a new interview, Church talked about Raimi potentially directing another Spider-Man flick with Maguire returning as Peter Parker expressing he would like to be a part of it.

“There’s always been some kind of…I’ve heard rumors…that Sam Raimi was going to do another [Spider-Man movie] with Tobey [Maguire] and if that happens, I would probably campaign to maybe at least do a cameo,” Church said during an interview with ComicBook.

Church played the villain Sandman in 2007’s Spider-Man 3 and appeared in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film in which Maguire also reprised his role as Spider-Man alongside Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield.

Raimi directed the Spider-Man trilogy that Maguire starred in between 2002 and 2007. The filmmaker recently directed 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Last year, Raimi also told ComicBook that he would be open to directing a fourth Spider-Man film.

“I’ve come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups,” Raimi said. “I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don’t really have a story or a plan. I don’t know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don’t know what their thoughts are about that. I haven’t really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn’t a Spider-Man movie, I’d love to work with Tobey again, in a different role.”