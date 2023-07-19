‘The Wheel Of Time’ Season 2 Trailer: Rosamund Pike Returns In Prime Video Epic Series As The Last Battle Approaches

Prime Video has dropped the Season 2 trailer of The Wheel of Time showcasing everyone preparing for the incoming last battle and Rand al’Thor struggling being The Dragon Reborn. Watch the preview in the video posted above.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 is based on the second novel in Robert Jordan’s epic book series The Great Hunt. The second season also borrows some elements from the third novel The Dragon Reborn. Rosamund Pike stars as Moirane Damodred, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran and Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor

“Everyone has a choice and every choice has a consequence,” Pike’s Moiraine Damodred is heard saying. “We didn’t defeat the dark one, we set him free.”

In another scene, Moiraine says that protecting and guiding Rand “is the only thing that matters.” Rand also questions how he can control the power within.

The cast of the series also includes Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand.

The Wheel of Time is based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novels, which are among the most popular and enduring fantasy book series of all time, with over 90 million copies sold. Season 2 of the Amazon Original series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world on September 1. The series is a co-production with Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios.