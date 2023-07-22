‘The Walking Dead’ Rick & Michonne Spinoff Gets Title & Teaser – Comic-Con

Earlier today, AMC Networks presented a Walking Dead Universe Fan Watch Party in Comic-Con International’s Hall H. Hosted by TV Guide’s Damian Holbrook, attendees were given a first look at trailers and teases from series in the Walking Dead Universe.

One of the eagerly awaited new shows is The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which was announced as the official title for the upcoming series starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, who reprise their roles as Rick and Michonne. The new show debuts in 2024.

In the clip, Michonne (Gurira) says, “I’ve been out there a long time. I lost someone years ago. And then things changed. I found out that he’s alive.” That’s when Rick (Lincoln) reemerges.

Rick was presumed dead in the ninth season, but Michonne later learned he survived and set out to find him.

Watch the teaser above.