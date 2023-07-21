The Walking Dead: Dead City & Norman Reedus Spinoff Series Renewed At AMC

AMC is keeping the zombie apocalypse alive.

The cable network has renewed two of its spinoffs of hit genre drama series The Walking Dead. It has renewed The Walking Dead: Dead City, which stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dead Morgan, and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, starring Norman Reedus.

The Walking Dead: Dead City will air its season one finale on July 23, while The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres on September 10.

The Walking Dead: Dead City is a six-episode series that follows Maggie, played by Cohan, and Negan, played by Morgan as they travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon sees Reedus’ Daryl wash ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

Elsewhere in The Walking Dead universe, the second half of the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead returns this fall and another spinoff focusing on Andrew Lincoln’s Rick and Danai Gurira’s Michonne premieres next year.

Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said, “This next chapter in the Walking Dead Universe continues to thrive with a terrific inaugural season for Dead City and highly anticipated new journey for fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon coming in September. We can’t wait to bring Dead City fans back to the epicenter of Manhattan for more zip-lining action with Maggie and Negan. And, ahead of its debut, we’re thrilled to double down on Daryl as we bring the apocalypse to France, transforming Notre Dame, Pont du Gard and other iconic locales into an apocalyptic landscape unlike anything we’ve seen before.”