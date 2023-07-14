‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Gets Premiere Date At AMC; New Photos

AMC Networks has set Sunday, September 10 at 9 PM for the premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on AMC and AMC+, the latest spinoff in TWD universe, starring Norman Reedus.

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

In addition to Reedus, the series stars Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi and is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath and Daniel Percival.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is the fifth spinoff and overall sixth show based on The Walking Dead franchise created by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard. The first season is composed of six episodes all with David Zabel writing the first episode and co-writing the second episode in collaboration with Jason Richman. Coline Abert is credited with writing the third episode while Shannon Goss takes the fourth. Richman and Zabel team up again for the fifth episode with Richman and Laura Snow co-writing the season finale.

