‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Season Debut Trailer Unveiled – Comic-Con

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has released the official trailer for its first season, which premieres Sunday, September 10 at 9 PM ET/PT on AMC and AMC+.

The first ten minutes of the series premiere episode will be available exclusively on AMC+ beginning Saturday, July 22. Norman Reedus reprises his role as Darryl Dixon from the original Walking Dead series. Also aboard are Clemence Poesy and Adam Nagaitis as new characters.

The show has already been renewed for a second season.

At some point following The Walking Dead’s final episode, Daryl woke up to find himself in France. He has no memory of what happened, and now he has to find a way home.

The trailer was introduced as part of AMC Networks’ Walking Dead Universe Fan Watch Party in Comic-Con International’s Hall H. Hosted by TV Guide’s Damian Holbrook, attendees were given an exclusive first look at trailers and teases from series in the Walking Dead Universe.

Watch the trailer above.