‘The Traitors’ Host Claudia Winkleman Wins Edinburgh Outstanding Achievement Award; House Productions Hire; Channel 5 ‘Hardacre Saga’- Global Briefs

‘The Traitors’ Host Claudia Winkleman Wins Edinburgh Award

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman is to receive the Outstanding Achivement Award at this year’s Edinburgh TV Festival. Winkleman has been a BBC stalwart for years and has been hosting smash hit Strictly Come Dancing since its inception two decades ago. More recently, she hosted BBC breakout The Traitors, winning over audiences and awards juries for her warm, light touch approach. She also hosts Channel 4’s The Piano and a BBC Radio 2 weekend show. Winkleman will receive her award during an In Conversation with Kirsty Young to discuss her career and highlights from the past three decades. “I am humbled and honoured to accept this Outstanding Achievement Award,” she said. “I am ridiculously lucky and work with extraordinary people, so this is actually for them and not for me.” Last year’s award was won by Motherland and Cunk on Earth star Diane Morgan.

Netflix’s ‘The Kitchen’ Co-Producer Joins House Productions

Netflix’s The Kitchen co-producer Theo Barrowclough has joined Sherwood indie House Productions. Barrowclough takes on the role of Executive Producer for film at Tessa Ross and Juliette Howell’s BBC Studios-backed company. He joins from DMC Film, where credits include Scrapper starring Triangle of Sadness’ Harris Dickinson and Daniel Kaluuya’s upcoming Netflix movie The Kitchen. House’s recent projects include Netflix Florence Pugh-starrer The Wonder and James Graham’s Sherwood. “The taste and track record of Tessa and Juliette speaks for itself,” said Barrowclough.

‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Indie Playground Adapting ‘The Hardcares’ For Channel 5

All Creatures Great and Small maker Playground is forging an adaptation of CL Skelton’s Hardacre Saga for Channel 5. The Hardacres chronicles the sweeping rags to riches story of a working class family in 1890s Yorkshire as they move from a grimy fish dock to a vast country estate. Co-produced for PBS Masterpiece, All Creatures has been a huge hit since being rebooted for the Paramount UK network. It regularly competes with dramas on the BBC and ITV for ratings and is now into its fourth season. Amy Roberts and Loren McLaughlan are penning The Hardacres and filming will be on location in Ireland in the coming weeks. “Playground has a stellar reputation for bringing wonderful stories to life on Channel 5 and we are sure that The Hardacres will continue that success,” said Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer for Paramount UK.