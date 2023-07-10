William Fichtner Joins ‘Free Solo’s Alex Honnold & Other Climbing Elites In Supernatural Horror ‘The Sound’

EXCLUSIVE: William Fichtner (Hypnotic) has been set to star opposite Free Solo‘s Alex Honnold and his fellow climbing legends Brette Harrington (The Alpinist) and Adrian Ballinger (Edge of the Earth) in The Sound, an indie horror pic set in the adrenaline-filled world of big wall rock climbing.

Written and directed by Brendan Devane (The Canyonlands), the film currently in production in Nevada follows a group of climbers as they embark on the formidable challenge of conquering the Forbidden Wall, a perilous climb that has remained off-limits for years. What initially begins as an audacious expedition swiftly transforms into a harrowing battle for survival against a malevolent force that toys with their minds and tests their resilience.

Intel on the climbers’ roles hasn’t been disclosed, but Fichtner portrays Conner, a father who is faced with losing his son in the same way he lost his father at a young age. Devane and his Sadieland Productions banner are producing, with Sports Emmy-winning producer Mike Negri (The Alpinist, Reel Rock) and second-unit DP Brett Lowell (The Climb) on board to help coordinate stunt sequences. James Iha of Grammy-winning rock Band Smashing Pumpkins is composing the score.

Honnold rose to fame via the Academy Award-winning National Geographic documentary Free Solo, chronicling his jaw-dropping and historic free-solo ascent of Yosemite rock formation, El Capitan. Also known for daring free solo climbs and big wall ascents is Harrington, who was previously spotlighted in the Roadside Attractions documentary The Alpinist. A British-American mountaineer who has summited Mount Everest multiple times, Ballinger was previously seen in an episode of HBO’s Edge of the Earth.

“Working with such monumental figures in the climbing community is nothing short of an honor,” said Devane in a statement to Deadline. “‘The Sound’ benefits greatly from our team’s unparalleled authenticity, coupled with their incredible experiences in pushing the boundaries of what is humanly possible in the climbing world. Their real-life climbing prowess, combined with our talented cast of actors, stunt performers, and the haunting, supernatural elements of the script, will put the audience 1000 feet in the air alongside the climbers, to create a unique and spellbinding experience.”

Continued the filmmaker, “We are all bound by the dedication to bring something spectacular to the screen, and with the natural wonders that serve as our backdrop, the commitment of the cast and crew, and the chilling story we aim to tell, ‘The Sound’ promises to be a groundbreaking addition to the horror genre.”

Known for roles in such films as Armageddon, Crash, Black Hawk Down and The Dark Knight, and on series like Prison Break, Fichtner was most recently seen starring opposite Milo Ventimiglia, Catherine Haena Kim and Sarah Wayne Callies on ABC’s The Company You Keep. He appears in Robert Rodriguez’s recent Ben Affleck starrer Hypnotic and will soon be seen in the comedy French Girl with Zach Braff and Vanessa Hudgens, among other projects.

