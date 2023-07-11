‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’ Season 14 Taglines: Jenna Lyons Talks Fake Lashes & Brynn Whitfield Jokes She’ll “Date Your Dad”

The Big Apple is back on Bravo with the return of The Real Housewives of New York City. Following a complete overhaul of the cast, Season 14 introduces a whole new set of women to The Real Housewives franchise, a whole new intro and fresh taglines.

Brynn Whitfield: “I love to laugh, but make me mad and I’ll date your dad.”

Erin Lichy: “I’m a true New Yorker. The only bull I’ll take is by the horns.”

Jenna Lyons: “My lashes may be fake, but I definitely keep it real.”

Jessel Taank: “I always bring the flavor. It’s not my fault you don’t have any taste.”

Sai de Silva: “In New York there’s a lot of bad apples, but I’m the baddest of the bunch.”

Ubah Hassan: “The secret ingredient? Darling, it’s me.”

The taglines give viewers a glimpse of what each of the stars is bringing to the season.

Watch the RHONY taglines in the video posted below.

The RHONY Season 14 reboot introduced a whole new aesthetic to the franchise and went in a completely different direction for their opening sequence. Bravo introduced new intros for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 and The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 that made heavy use of their graphics department showcasing the women in the middle of 3D environments and a glowing effect.

In contrast, RHONY kept it simple and classy using only one big green screen as their background as the NYC skyline was showcased. All the cast physically posed together for the title card, seeing the ladies leaning on each other as they held their apples. The fresh take on the tagline opening sequence for RHONY is something that the rest of the franchises should adopt.

RHONY Season 14 premieres Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.