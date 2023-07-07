‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 15 Midseason Trailer Teases Divorce Talk & Cheating Scandal

The peaches of The Real Housewives of Atlanta have some juicy storylines as the second part of Season 15 begins. Bravo dropped a midseason trailer for the series that airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT and things get heated.

The trailer begins with a spicy scene being filmed for The Pass, Kandi Burruss’s husband’s film, which sets up the rest of the preview. All the peaches are seen celebrating as they all go on their annual cast trip but things become tense when baby talk begins.

Kenya Moore reveals that she still has embryos with her estranged husband to which her friend suggests that if she gets a baby she could get back together with her ex. Sanya Richards-Ross is then seen celebrating a positive pregnancy test saying, “I’m pregnant.”

Things get interesting for the Atlanta housewives when Drew Sidora calls Burruss to tell her “there’s a man here that assaulted me,” revealing “he threw a shoe at me.”

Moore has a heated exchange with Richards-Ross telling her to “keep my f***ing child’s name out of her mouth.” Richards-Ross is then seen letting out her frustration at Marlo Hampton yelling, “I’m done.”

RHOA fans know that after the show wrapped filming Sidora and her husband both raced to the court to file for divorce with Ralph Pittman taking the lead. Up until now, this season, things had been dandy between the couple but in the midseason trailer, we start seeing some cracks again.

“If you don’t appreciate me, that’s going to get us divorced,” Pittman is heard saying to Sidora.

Shereé Whitfield and Burruss seemingly gossip about Sidora kissing someone with Pittman asking his wife, “Did you kiss her?”

“This is work,” Sidora answers to which Pittman concludes, “So you’re a method actor.”

Whitfield then is heard alleging “She was cheating with a well-known basketball player — that’s what the streets are saying.”

Producers get involved and ask Sidora who is Ty, but she replies that she doesn’t know what she can or can’t say. Hampton said she has videotape of an alleged encounter but to see all the drama unfold, viewers will have to continue to watch RHOA Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Watch the trailer in the video below.