‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ Enters Late-Night Emmy Race

Jon Stewart is back in the late-night Emmy race.

The Problem with Jon Stewart secured a nomination for Outstanding Talk Series alongside Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

This comes as Last Week Tonight with John Oliver was moved to the Outstanding Scripted Variety Series category this year following seven consecutive wins for Outstanding Variety Talk Series. Oliver will compete against Saturday Night Live (and A Black Lady Sketch Show) in that category.

Last year, The Problem with Jon Stewart was nominated in the Hosted Nonfiction (Series or Special) category. However, it lost out to Searching For Italy with Stanley Tucci in that category.

Stewart won the late-night Emmy ten years in a row between 2003 and 2012 and again in 2015 for his final season of The Daily Show in 2015.

His Apple TV+ series launched in September 2021.

RELATED: Emmy Winners For Best Drama Since 1960: A Photo Gallery

Last year, Late Night with Seth Meyers joined the late-night Emmy race as the NBC show was nominated alongside Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

RELATED: Best Comedy Series Emmy Winners Since 1952: A Photo Gallery

The fact that there are five nominations in the Outstanding Talk Series category was a surprise. Many suspected that the category would be again reduced to four as a result of dwindling submissions, but a slew of unexpected shows entered the category.

Submissions included The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show With James Corden, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Real Time With Bill Maher, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Watch What Happens Live as well as The Amber Ruffin Show, Hart To Heart, Hell Of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God, The Jason Lee Show, Lenovo Late Night I.T., Pause With Sam Jay, The Problem With Jon Stewart, RuPaul’s Drag Race: The Pit Stop with Bianca Del Rio, Siéntese Quien Pueda, Talking Dead and A Tiny Audience.

The TV Academy’s rules meant that if a category scores between 8 and 19 submissions the number of submissions will be divided by four and rounded to the nearest whole number. This year that means 4.75, which obviously rounds up to 5.