‘The Marvels’ Drops Second Trailer After Dramatic Countdown

The second trailer for the upcoming The Marvels was released tonight, heralded by a countdown on social media prior to its launch.

The first trailer dropped in April on Good Morning America, giving fans a peek at the 33rd film in the MCU.

The Marvels plot: Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. However, unintended consequences see her shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with two other superheroes to form the Marvels.

The upcoming film, which is set to hit theaters Nov. 10, sees Brie Larson reprise her role of Captain Marvel.

She is joined by Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau who was introduced in the Disney+ series WandaVision. Iman Vellani, who played Kamala Khan, in Ms. Marvel completes the trio of stars.

The first trailer sets the scene for the trio coming together again as a team for the first time under the direction of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury.

Watch the trailer below.