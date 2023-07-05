‘The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart’: Prime Video Drops Trailer For Sigourney Weaver Starrer

Prime Video has dropped the official trailer for the Amazon Original series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart starring Sigourney Weaver.

Based on Holly Ringland’s best-selling debut novel, the seven-part series tells the story of Alice Hart, who at 9, loses her parents in a mysterious fire and is taken to live with her grandmother June (Weaver) at Thornfield flower farm. There, Alice learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past.

Alycia Debnam-Carey plays Alice, while Asher Keddie plays Sally Morgan, Leah Purcell is Twig North, and Frankie Adams plays Candy Blue.

The Lost Flowers will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories on Aug. 4. It’s directed by Glendyn Ivin (Penguin Bloom, Safe Harbour).

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is produced by Amazon Studios, Made Up Stories, and Fifth Season. The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is executive produced by Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky of Made Up Stories; and Weaver, Ivin, and Sarah Lambert.

Lambert serves as showrunner.