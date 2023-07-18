‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Ousts ‘The Witcher’ As No. 1 On Netflix Top 10 TV List; ‘The Out-Laws’ Remains Most-Viewed Title

After two weeks reigning over Netflix’s English-language series, Season 3 of The Witcher has been dethroned. The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 is the new champ for the week of July 10 to July 16 with 8.3M views across five episodes.

The first five episodes hit Netflix on July 6 and debuted at No. 2 on the list last week. The latter half of the season is set to release in August.

Audiences were also catching up with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s Mickey Haller in Season 1 of the legal drama, which soared to No. 5 on the English-language list with 3.4M views.

The Witcher didn’t fall far from its top spot, though it did experience a fairly significant decrease in viewership week-over-week. The first half of Season 3 is currently sitting in second place with 6.7M views, which is about half of the week prior’s nearly 14M views.

New on the TV Top 10 were Too Hot To Handle Season 5, Quarterback, Hack My Home, Sonic Prime Season 2, and Survival of the Thickest.

As for film, The Out-Laws remained at No. 1 for the second week in a row with a hefty 28.6M views. That once again makes it the most-watched program on Netflix by a hefty amount. In fact, the bank heist film starring Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Ellen Barkin and Pierce Brosnan, increased its audience by nearly 10M views in its second week.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and 65 made their Top 10 debuts alongside The Tutor, Mafia Mamma, and Unknown: Killer Robots.