‘The Lincoln Lawyer’: Netflix Drops Trailer For Part II Coming In August

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the second half of The Lincoln Lawyer and…no surprise, Mickey Haller survives that brutal beating.

But will he win the case involving the gorgeous restaurateur played by Lana Parrilla?

In a departure from the first season of The Lincoln Lawyer, Netflix dropped five episodes from the second season this month, with plans to stream the remaining five on Aug. 3. Season 2 is based on Michael Connelly’s fourth book in the Lincoln Lawyer series called “The Fifth Witness.”

I thought it was a good idea,” Co-showrunner/co-creator Ted Humphrey told Deadline about splitting up the second season. Dailyn Rodriguez is the other showrunner. “I guess time will tell if that was right or not, though I don’t know why it wouldn’t be right. The first season was the first time I’ve ever done a show for Netflix, and the experience of having a show come out that skyrockets to number one was really amazing. But it’s just, like, gone in a flash. You have this great moment where everybody’s talking about you and everybody’s watching you, and then suddenly they’re on to something else. This is a way to stay in the conversation longer and give people something to look forward to. I thought it was a good idea.”

Created for TV by Humphrey and David E. Kelley, The Lincoln Lawyer tells the story of Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo), who runs his legal practice from the back of his Lincoln Town Car. Season 1 was based on the second book “The Brass Verdict.”

The Lincoln Lawyer is executive produced by Kelley, Humphrey, Connelly, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, and Tana Jamieson. A+E Studios is the studio for the series.