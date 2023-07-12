‘The Last Of Us’ Hits Milestone For Video Game Adaptations As Genre Becomes Mainstay In Top Drama Emmy Category

Aside from a handful of outliers like The X-Files, a four-time Outstanding Drama Series nominee, the top Emmy drama category had not been very welcoming to genre shows. That changed in a big way with HBO’s fantasy series Game Of Thrones, which became a four-time drama series winner.

Its acceptance paved the way for others, with three genre entries in the Outstanding Drama Series category becoming a norm over the past few years with shows like Netflix’s Stranger Things and Disney+’s Star Wars offshoot The Mandalorian making repeat appearances.

This year, we again have three genre shows vying for the Outstanding Drama Series crown, HBO’s The Last Of Us and GoT prequel House of the Dragon and Disney+’s new Star Wars universe entry Andor.

In landing the fully expected drama series nomination, The Last Of Us became the first live-action adaptation of a video game to accomplish the feat and score a major Emmy nom. The series, created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann based on the latter’s popular PlayStation game, has been a critical and commercial hit for HBO.

The Last Of Us’ haul of 24 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, builds on the momentum for video game TV adaptations.

Last year, Netflix’s Arcane, also based on a game, became the first streaming show to win the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program, the biggest awards achievement for a video game TV adaptation at the time.

