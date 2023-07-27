‘The Kill Room’ Release Date: Shout! Studios’ Thriller Starring Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello & Samuel L. Jackson Sets Fall Launch

EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Studios has set a September 28th nationwide theatrical release date for The Kill Room, the darkly comedic thriller from Yale Entertainment (Bucky F*cking Dent, Parachute) that marks the first reteam for Pulp Fiction stars Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson in decades.

Joe Manganiello (Magic Mike) also stars in the pic directed by Nicol Paone from Jonathan Jacobson’s script. Pic tells the story of an art dealer (Thurman) who teams with a hitman (Manganiello) and his boss (Jackson) for a money laundering scheme that accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight Avant-Garde sensation, forcing the dealer to play the art world against the underworld. Among those rounding out the cast are Debi Mazar (Younger), Dree Hemingway (The Unicorn), Amy Keum (Honor Society), Candy Buckley (Bachelorette), Larry Pine (Succession), Jennifer Kim (Mozart in the Jungle), Matthew Maher (Air), Tom Pecinka (The Survivalist) and Alexander Sokovikov (For All Mankind).

A Yale Productions and Idiot Savant Pictures production in association with Such Content, BK Studios, Great Escape, Bondit Media Capital, Head Gear Films, Metrol Technology, Slated, Supernova Capital LLP and Complex Corp., The Kill Room is produced by Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman, Anne Clements, William Rosenfeld, Bill Kenwright, Paone, Dannielle Thomas, Jason Weinberg and Thurman. Exec producers include Robert Kapp, Paul Wedgwood, David Gilbery, Naomi George, Nicholas Donnermeyer, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, Jason Zibarras, Ulf Ek, Richard Switzer, Ian Niles, BK Fulton, Jay Burnley, Cary Anderson, Kahil Dotay, Philip Shaltz, Bradley Pilz, Russ Posternak, Michael J. Rothstein, Jeffrey Tussi, Tyler W. Konney, Scott Levenson and Jason Kringstein.

Said Paone in a statement to Deadline on the acquisition, “Working with Uma, Sam, Joe, and the rest of this incredible cast was nothing short of amazing. I thank each and every member of the cast and our incredible crew for their inspired work and continued support of The Kill Room. We had so much to work with, thanks to Jonathan Jacobson’s extremely fun and original script, and I am thrilled to partner with Shout! Studios on the release and know our film is in incredible hands.”

The deal was negotiated by Shout’s Fields, Shout! Vice President of Business Affairs, Steven Katz, Shout! EVP of Business & Legal Affairs, David McIntosh, Donnermeyer of Great Escape, Zev Raben and Elsa Ramo of Ramo Law, and CAA Media Finance on behalf of Yale Entertainment and the filmmakers.