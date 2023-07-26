‘The Golden Bachelor’ Teaser Promises Gerry Turner’s Second Chance Love Story Is “Worth The Wait”

Audiences will soon watch 71-year-old Gerry Turner embark on his journey toward a second chance at love in ABC’s new series The Golden Bachelor.

The latest iteration of the series focuses on folks looking for a partner in their golden years and, as ABC points out in a new teaser, some things only get better with age. Hopefully, Turner’s love story is one of them.

The teaser promises that, wherever he ends up, his journey is “worth the wait.”

Turner acknowledges that he’s not accustomed to dating 20 women at once, but he’s ready to take on the task. Watch the teaser above.

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, the new unscripted series follows one hopeless romantic given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?

Here is Turner’s story: A retired restaurateur, Turner is described as a doting father and grandfather who lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana. He’s often busy hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts.

Always a romantic, Turner married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. Together, they lived a full and happy life with their two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Sadly, after 43 years together, Toni suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017.

Six years after Toni’s passing and with the support of his family, Turner is ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years.

The series will premiere this fall on ABC and next-day on Hulu.