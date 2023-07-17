‘The Golden Bachelor’: 71-Year-Old Grandfather To Star In ABC’s Senior-Focused Spinoff

Gerry Turner, a 71-year-old grandfather from Indiana, is set to star in The Golden Bachelor, ABC newest iteration of The Bachelor franchise set to premiere in the fall.

Turner is hoping to prove it’s never too late to find love in the series that focuses on folks looking for a partner in their golden years.

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, the new unscripted series follows one hopeless romantic given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?

Here is Turner’s story: A retired restaurateur, Turner is described as a doting father and grandfather who lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana. He’s often busy hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts.

Always a romantic, Turner married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. Together, they lived a full and happy life with their two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Sadly, after 43 years together, Toni suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017.

Six years after Toni’s passing and with the support of his family, Turner is ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years.

The series will premiere this fall on ABC and next-day on Hulu.

The Golden Bachelor has been in the works for several years, with ABC first floating the idea during Season 24 of The Bachelor. A card shown during a commercial break directed “seniors looking for love” to the show’s casting site. Since then, the same casting cards have appeared numerous times on screen during all current iterations of the franchise.

The Golden Bachelor is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner and Andrew Frank serve as executive producers.

The Golden Bachelor joins the current three series in the franchise: The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.