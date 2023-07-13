‘The Gentlemen’: Harry Goodwins & Ruby Sear Join Guy Ritchie’s Netflix Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series The Gentlemen is expanding its recurring cast, adding Harry Goodwins and Ruby Sear in key roles.

The eight-part drama series is created by Ritchie, inspired by his 2019 Miramax film. It follows Eddie Horniman (Theo James), who has inherited his English aristocrat father’s sizable estate and becomes the new Duke of Halstead — only to discover that it’s sitting on top of the biggest weed farm in Europe, which is owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. It’s all about old money, new money and show me the money.

Goodwins will play Jack and Sear will portray Gabrielle. Details of their characters are being kept under wraps.

In addition to James, cast also includes Vinnie Jones, Joely Richardson, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Giancarlo Esposito, Peter Serafinowicz and Max Beesley.

Ritchie directs the first two episodes and executive produces alongside Matthew Read, Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson, alongside Marc Helwig for Miramax TV, and Will Gould and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures. The series producer is Hugh Warren. Read and Ritchie are co-writers.

Goodwins has been seen in the short Contrariety and features In His Hands: The Emergence and Journey To Hell. In addition to his acting work, Goodwins is also a successful international fashion model, known for his work with brands including Prada and publications such as GQ. He’s repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Sear’s recent credits include shorts When Fate Calls, which she wrote and produced, and Code-Switching, which she directed and produced. She’s repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Revolution Talent.