‘The Flipping El Moussas’ Renewed For Season 2 With Expanded 14-Episode Order By HGTV

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa will continue flipping houses on HGTV as The Flipping El Moussas has been renewed for a second season by the network.

“The new season will find Tarek and Heather Rae taking risks in the Southern California housing market and adjusting to life with a newborn,” said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV. “They will have more to juggle than ever before, bringing their millions of loyal fans who have followed their journey from the beginning along for the ride.”

The Flipping El Moussas Season 2 has received a 14-hour-long episode order in which the couple will face unexpected challenges both professionally and personally, including welcoming a new baby and contending with strong headwinds from the tumultuous Southern California real estate market.

Despite it all, this new family of five will still make time for fun family celebrations, while the couple solidifies their working relationship in an unpredictable economy.

Season 2 of the HGTV series is slated to premiere in early 2024.

The first season of the show consisted of eight episodes which premiered on March 2 on the cable network and wrapped up on April 27.

Tarek has been a staple at HGTV since starring in Flip or Flop, which premiered in 2013. The house flipper co-hosted the show with his ex-wife Christina Hall. Flip or Flop ran for 10 seasons and ended its run in 2022. Tarek also stars in the HGTV series Flipping 101 where he helps house flippers make a successful flip by applying the knowledge he’s gained over the years.

The Flipping El Moussas is produced by DIGA Studios in association with Homemade Productions, Inc.