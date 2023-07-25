Universal Unveils Trailer For First New ‘Exorcist’ Film ‘Believer,’ Dates Second Chapter ‘Deceiver’

Universal and Blumhouse have today unveiled the first trailer for The Exorcist: Believer — the first film in a new trilogy following up the 1973 horror classic, The Exorcist — at the same time setting an April 18, 2025 nationwide release for follow-up film The Exorcist: Deceiver.

While Deceiver currently sits alone in its opening weekend slot, Believer will open on October 13th of this year opposite the drama Ordinary Angels from Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company, which stars Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson.

Directed by David Gordon Green, who has most recently made his mark on another iconic horror franchise in Halloween, The Exorcist: Believer‘s protagonist is Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom, Jr.), who, since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, has raised their daughter Angela (Lidya Jewett) on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (Olivia Marcum) disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.

Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn reprises her role as the woman forever altered by the possession of her daughter Regan five decades earlier, with Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale), Jennifer Nettles (Harriet) and Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon) rounding out the cast. Green and Peter Sattler (Camp X-Ray) scripted the film from a story by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills), Danny McBride (Halloween trilogy) and Green, which is based on characters created by William Peter Blatty. Pic is produced by Jason Blum for Blumhouse and by David Robinson and James G. Robinson for Morgan Creek Entertainment. Exec producers are McBride, Green, Stephanie Allain, Ryan Turek and Atilla Yücer.

View the trailer for The Exorcist: Believer above.