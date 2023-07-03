‘The Elephant Odyssey’:  IMAX, Beach House & China Review Studio Team For Feature Documentary

IMAX is partnering with Beach House Pictures and China Review Studio on feature documentary The Elephant Odyssey. The film will chronicle the epic adventure of the wandering Asian elephants that captivated viewers around the world in 2020 and explore the rarely seen world of Yunnan, China where the elephants live. Filmed with IMAX cameras and slated for release across the IMAX network in 2024, the 90-minute film is currently in production in China. Alice Gu (The Donut King) is directing with Clair Popkin (Free Solo) serving as DP.

The film will offer a new perspective on the spectacular story that unfolded when 16 wild Asian elephants left their habitat in Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve in March 2020. For 18 months, the elephants traveled over 1000 kilometers on a wildlife journey that included impromptu village feasts, riotous raids on grain stores, messy mud fights, and even giving birth on the road. Millions of viewers followed the story via a 24-hour live stream shot with drone footage.

“The 18-month journey of the Yunnan elephants at the height of the pandemic was a hopeful antidote to the lockdowns many of us were enduring,” said John Turner, Head of Documentaries for IMAX. “We wanted to know more about these animals and why it happened. Together with Beach House Pictures, China Review Studio and director Alice Gu, this will be an immersive wildlife documentary like no other.”

“This is a prime example of the premium Asia-to-the-world collaborations that Beach House Pictures excel at and we are proud to be making our first IMAX film with China Review Studio,” said Donovan Chan, Creative Director of Beach House Pictures, “I have no doubt that the incredible elephants and people we will meet and the stunning places we will uncover will surprise and delight audiences, and inspire us to do more to repair and protect our fragile relationship with Mother Nature.”

“Telling great stories has always been a core part of IMAX’s DNA, and we’re thrilled to bring this fascinating story from China to the world,” said Daniel Manwaring, CEO of IMAX China.

The Elephant Odyssey “is a deep exploration that goes beyond the fascinating journey of the Asian elephants that moved north and south, uncovering previously unknown, touching stories. We very much look forward to telling a distinctive Chinese story to audiences worldwide, together with IMAX and Beach House Pictures,” added Chen Fang, Director of China Review Studio, CICG.

Elephant Odyssey is co-produced by IMAX, Beach House Pictures and China Review Studio, associated with the Foreign Languages Press and Lucent Pictures. IMAX’s John Turner and Daniel Manwaring, Beach House’s Donovan Chan and Jocelyn Little, and China Review Studio’s Chen Fang will executive produce.