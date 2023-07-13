The CW Teams With Roku On ‘Fight To Survive’ Competition Adventure Series

The CW Network has teamed with Roku on Fight To Survive, the previously announced reality series hosted by American Ninja Warrior’s Akbar Gbajabiamila.

Fight To Survive is one of three new series ordered by Roku in January slated to launch this year.

The eight-episode survivalist competition series will premiere Thursday, August 10 at 8 PM on The CW. All episodes will then be available to stream on The Roku Channel and The CW App on September 29, the day after the broadcast finale.

“By bringing together the best of The CW and the best of The Roku Channel, Fight To Survive will be able to reach the largest audience possible across both broadcast and streaming,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network, and Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku. “By working together in all aspects of distribution, marketing, press and advertising, we will expose this edge-of-your-seat series to millions of fans in brand new ways.”

In Fight To Survive, Gbajabiamila hosts a social experiment in primitive survivalism—with a competitive twist. 17 competitors—including former Survivor, Alone, Naked and Afraid and American Ninja Warrior contestants—must survive 25 days on a remote tropical island combatting brutal conditions—and each other—to win $250,000. “In one of the most intense survival of the fittest competitions ever televised, the competitors battle one another for essential tools and resources in the fight to survive,” according to the release.

“With its dynamic cast of reality personalities and an original unscripted format that ratchets up the intensity of the traditional competition series, Fight To Survive is an addicting summer series that we are thrilled to bring to The CW,” said Heather Olander, Head of Unscripted Content, The CW Network, and Sean Boyle, Head of Adventure and Exploration Programming, Roku. “We cannot wait for viewers to join the fight!”

Fight To Survive is a CW and Roku Original series executive produced and created by Kevin Lee for Tollbooth Television.

Here are the 17 competitors on the first season of Fight To Survive:

Yuda Abitbol, 30

Oahu, HI

Known for: YouTube/TikTok/Survivalist Chef Influencer

Nathaniel Allenby, 38

San Diego, CA

Known for: Survival Enthusiast

Amal Alyassiri, 38

Cedar Rapids, IA

Known for: “Naked and Afraid” Season 9

Dani Beau, 33

Mercer, ME

Known for: “Naked and Afraid” Seasons 4 and 14, “Naked and Afraid XL” Season 1

Missy Byrd, 27

Denver, CO

Known for: “Survivor” Season 39

Robby Canton, 25

Colorado Springs, CO

Known for: Survivalist

Matthew Clarke, 31

Yukon, CAN

Known for: YouTube Survivalist Influencer

Sarah Danser, 31

Honolulu, HI

Known for: “Naked and Afraid” Season 8, “Naked and Afraid: Lost at Sea,” “Naked and Afraid XL” Season 4, “Naked and Ghosted” Season 11

Afften DeShazer, 35

Chicago, IL

Known for: “Naked and Afraid” Season 4

Stephanie Gonzalez, 31

Ocala, FL

Known for: “Survivor” Season 36

Keali’i “K” Ka’apana, 41

Orange County, CA

Known for: “Called to the Wild”

Zane Kraetsch, 33

Pasoga Springs, CO

Known for: “ALONE: The Beast”

Christina McQueen, 45

Borden, IN

Known for: “Naked and Afraid” Season 4, “Naked and Afraid XL” Season 5

Jonathan Monroe, 31

Panama City, FL

Known for: “Naked and Afraid” Season 7

Makani Nalu, 27

Venice, CA

Known for: “Stranded With a Million Dollars,” “Naked and Afraid” Season 10, “Naked and Afraid XL” Season 6

J Ruiz, 37

Tampa, FL

Known for: “American Ninja Warrior” Seasons 6, 7 and 8; “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge”

Libby Vincek, 29

Orange Beach, AL

Known for: “Survivor” Season 36