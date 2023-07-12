The CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates For ‘The Swarm’, ‘FBoy Island’ ‘Inside The NFL’, More; ‘All American’, ’61st Street’ Move To Midseason

The CW has unveiled premiere dates for its fall primetime slate.

The new season kicks off on September 5 with the premiere of Emmy-winning weekly studio series Inside the NFL at 8 p.m. following the debut of the global hit event series The Swarm at 9 p.m., from Game of Thrones executive producer Frank Doelger.

Scripted dramas All American and 61st Street, originally scheduled for fall, have been pushed to midseason, along with I Am documentary film franchise, with premiere dates TBA.

The new Canadian drama series Sullivan’s Crossing starring Scott Patterson, Chad Michael Murray and Morgan Kohan debuts Wednesday, October 4 at 8 p.m. followed by the premiere of The Spencer Sisters at 9 p.m., with Lea Thompson and Stacey Farber.

A new season of the hit unscripted franchise FBoy Island, hosted by Nikki Glaser, debuts on Thursday, October 12 at 8 p.m. Monday night comedies Son of a Critch, Run the Burbs and Children Ruin Everything will be joined by coming-of-age family comedy Everyone Else Burns on Monday, October 16 at 9:30 pm.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us returns for a tenth season with new host Brooke Burke on Friday, October 20 at 8 pm.

Global phenom The Chosen continues its run through the fall on Sundays at 8 p.m.

Here is The CW’s Fall 2023 premiere schedule. All times ET/PT:

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

8-9 PM — Inside The NFL (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM — The Swarm (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4

8-9 PM — Sullivan’s Crossing (Series Premiere)

9-10 PM — The Spencer Sisters (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

8-10 PM — FBoy Island (Season 3 Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 16

8-8:30 PM — Son of a Critch (Original Episode)

8:30-9 PM — Run the Burbs (Original Episode)

9-9:30 PM — Children Ruin Everything (Original Episode)

9:30-10 PM — Everyone Else Burns (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

8-9 PM — Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Season 10 Premiere)

9-10 PM — Inside the NFL (Encore Episode)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

8-8:30 PM — Masters of Illusion (Season 10 Premiere)

8:30-9 PM — Masters of Illusion (Original Episode)

9-9:30 PM — World’s Funniest Animals (Season 4 Premiere)

9:30-10 PM — World’s Funniest Animals (Original Episode)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14

8-9 PM — Inside The NFL (Original Episode)

9-9:30 PM — Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Season 12 Premiere)

9:30-10 PM — Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Original Episode)