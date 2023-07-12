You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
The CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates For ‘The Swarm’, ‘FBoy Island’ ‘Inside The NFL’, More; ‘All American’, ’61st Street’ Move To Midseason

FBoy Island
Courtesy of The CW

The CW has unveiled premiere dates for its fall primetime slate.

The new season kicks off on September 5 with the premiere of Emmy-winning weekly studio series Inside the NFL at 8 p.m. following the debut of the global hit event series The Swarm at 9 p.m., from Game of Thrones executive producer Frank Doelger.

Scripted dramas All American and 61st Street, originally scheduled for fall, have been pushed to midseason, along with I Am documentary film franchise, with premiere dates TBA.

The new Canadian drama series Sullivan’s Crossing starring Scott Patterson, Chad Michael Murray and Morgan Kohan debuts Wednesday, October 4 at 8 p.m. followed by the premiere of The Spencer Sisters at 9 p.m., with Lea Thompson and Stacey Farber.

A new season of the hit unscripted franchise FBoy Island, hosted by Nikki Glaser, debuts on Thursday, October 12 at 8 p.m. Monday night comedies Son of a Critch, Run the Burbs and Children Ruin Everything will be joined by coming-of-age family comedy Everyone Else Burns on Monday, October 16 at 9:30 pm.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us returns for a tenth season with new host Brooke Burke on Friday, October 20 at 8 pm.

Global phenom The Chosen continues its run through the fall on Sundays at 8 p.m.

Here is The CW’s Fall 2023 premiere schedule. All times ET/PT:

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

8-9 PM — Inside The NFL (Season Premiere)
9-10 PM — The Swarm (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4

8-9 PM — Sullivan’s Crossing (Series Premiere)
9-10 PM —  The Spencer Sisters (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

8-10 PM —  FBoy Island (Season 3 Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 16

8-8:30 PM — Son of a Critch (Original Episode)
8:30-9 PM — Run the Burbs (Original Episode)
9-9:30 PM — Children Ruin Everything (Original Episode)
9:30-10 PM — Everyone Else Burns (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

8-9 PM — Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Season 10 Premiere)
9-10 PM — Inside the NFL (Encore Episode)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

8-8:30 PM — Masters of Illusion (Season 10 Premiere)
8:30-9 PM — Masters of Illusion (Original Episode)
9-9:30 PM — World’s Funniest Animals (Season 4 Premiere)
9:30-10 PM — World’s Funniest Animals (Original Episode)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14

8-9 PM — Inside The NFL (Original Episode)
9-9:30 PM — Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Season 12 Premiere)
9:30-10 PM — Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Original Episode)

