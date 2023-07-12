‘The Crown’ Returns To Boost UK Shows At Emmys As Brian Cox, Taron Egerton, Daniel Radcliffe & More Land Brit Acting Noms

Taron Egerton, Daniel Radcliffe, Will Sharpe, Brian Cox and Bella Ramsey are among the UK actors who are up for prizes at the 75th annual Emmys.

And though a quiet year for British shows on the whole, The Crown returned after an ineligible 2022 to land another Outstanding Drama nod.

Egerton’s foray into television with Apple TV+’s Black Bird has landed him an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category, where he’ll go up against Daniel Radcliffe, who landed The Roku Channel a nomination for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Sharpe is up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in The White Lotus, competing against fellow UK star Matthew Macfadyen, who won last year for his role as Tom Wambsgans in Succession.

Cox gained another Outstanding Actor nomination for Succession, while Ramsey gained a Best Lead Actress in a Drama nom for her breakout role in another HBO series, The Last of Us. Succession earned a leading 27 nominations overall.

British Ted Lasso stars once again picked up a number of nominations, with Phil Dunster gaining his first for portrayal of footballer Jamie Tartt, in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy category, alongside last year’s winner, Brett Goldstein. Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple were again nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy.

That made for another good year for British actors, and The Crown‘s return was the high point for the country’s shows. Last year, the Netflix show was ineligible but in 2023 it is up for casting, cinematography, period costumes, and period and/or character hairstyling awards.

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki is also up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, thanks to her role as the late British royal Princess Diana in Netflix’s drama.

Debicki’s fellow Australian Sarah Snook and Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard both took noms for Succession. As for other international representation, Apple TV+’s Bad Sisters landed two noms and Irish star Sharon Horgan a Leading Actress in a Drama Series.

As is the case every year, the majority of shows featuring UK talent are made the U.S.

The Emmys show is set to air on September 18, though the actors and writers strikes could in theory see that pushed back.