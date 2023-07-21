‘The Continental’: Peacock Sets Release Date For 3-Part John Wick Prequel Series

The Continental is right around the corner.

The John Wick prequel series that explores the iconic hotel-for-assassins will premiere on Peacock on September 22 with the first episode of the three-part event, titled “Night 1.”

Episode 2 will debut on September 29, and the final episode will hit the streamer on October 6.

The news of the release date come during San Diego Comic-Con, where the audience was also treated to exclusive in-room footage from the upcoming series. A panel about the series featured executive producer/director Albert Hughes, executive producer Marshall Persinger and the creative team including action director Larnell Stovall, production designer Drew Boughton and editor Ron Rosen.

The Continental stars Colin Woodell as a young Winston Scott — the hotel manager at The Continental. It will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of Woodell’s young Winston, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind.

Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.

Woodell stars alongside Ayomide Adegun, who will portray a young Charon, Peter Greene, who plays Uncle Charlie, Mel Gibson as Cormac, Ben Robson as Frankie, Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Jessica Allain as Lou, Mishel Prada as KD and Nhung Kate as Yen.

Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons co-created the series. Coolidge and Ward serve as writers and showrunners on The Continental, and executive produce alongside Albert Hughes, Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Marshall Persinger. Albert Hughes directs the first and third installment and Charlotte Brandstrom directs the second installment.