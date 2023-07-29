Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Will Smith Calls SAG-AFTRA Strike “Pivotal Moment” For Actors

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Strike Talk Podcast: AI, Through The Voices Of Morgan Freeman, Emma Watson, Arnold Schwarzenegger & Chris Rock, Explains How It Can Automate Hollywood
Read the full story

The Chicks Are Sick, Reschedule Shows Because Of Unspecified Illness

Emily Strayer, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire of The Chicks Gus Stewart/Redferns)

The Chicks are rescheduling some of their upcoming concerts, citing an unspecified illness, according a social media post the group shared Friday.

“We have made the difficult decision to also reschedule our shows in Knoxville and Greensboro due to illness,” The Chicks posted on Instagram. “We are so sorry for the inconvenience, but our priority is to put on a show you all deserve.”

The group on Thursday said they must “regretfully postpone” their Nashville show set for that night.

The trio also shared the new dates for the shows: Aug. 8 in Greensboro, North Carolina, Sept. 21 in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Sept. 23 in Nashville.

Canadian folk band Wild Rivers will still serve as the supporting act for those dates. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new shows.

The Chicks returned to action in 2020 with their first new album in 14 years, Gaslighter.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad