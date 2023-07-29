The Chicks Are Sick, Reschedule Shows Because Of Unspecified Illness

The Chicks are rescheduling some of their upcoming concerts, citing an unspecified illness, according a social media post the group shared Friday.

“We have made the difficult decision to also reschedule our shows in Knoxville and Greensboro due to illness,” The Chicks posted on Instagram. “We are so sorry for the inconvenience, but our priority is to put on a show you all deserve.”

The group on Thursday said they must “regretfully postpone” their Nashville show set for that night.

The trio also shared the new dates for the shows: Aug. 8 in Greensboro, North Carolina, Sept. 21 in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Sept. 23 in Nashville.

Canadian folk band Wild Rivers will still serve as the supporting act for those dates. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new shows.

The Chicks returned to action in 2020 with their first new album in 14 years, Gaslighter.