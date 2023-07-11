‘The Changeling’: LaKeith Stanfield Drama Series Reveals Apple TV+ Premiere Date & First-Look Images

Apple TV+ has set Friday, September 8 for the premiere of its newest drama series The Changeling, starring and executive produced by LaKeith Stanfield. Following the 3-episode premiere drop, new single episodes will be released weekly through October 13.

Based on the Victor LaValle best-selling book of the same name, The Changeling is a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed. In addition to Stanfield, the series stars Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson and special guest star Malcolm Barrett.

The Changeling is written and adapted by showrunner and executive producer Kelly Marcel. The pilot episode was directed by Melina Matsoukas.

The series is produced by Apple Studios and Annapurna. In addition to Stanfield, Marcel and LaValle, executive producers include Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu and Ali Krug EP on behalf of Annapurna; Matsoukas through her De La Revolución Films banner; David Knoller and director Jonathan van Tulleken; Sue Naegle and David Wolkis. Khaliah Neal is co-executive producer.