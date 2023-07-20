‘The Bear’ Season 2 Lands At No. 5 On Nielsen Streaming Top 10; ‘Suits’ Takes The Lead

Season 2 of The Bear came in strong on Nielsen’s weekly streaming top 10, landing at No. 5. on the overall chart.

The FX-produced Hulu series racked up 853 million viewing minutes across its 18 episodes for the week of June 19-25, more than twice its top viewing minutes last year for Season 1.

Suits, the USA Network legal drama that was released on Netflix/Peacock on June 17, led all with 2.3B minutes viewed, with almost half of viewing attributable to Season 1. It was the first time in nearly four months that any title broke the 2 billion minute threshold, last achieved by The Night Agent, for the week of March 27-April 2, and two years since Manifest (acquired) for the week of June 21-27, 2021.

Last week’s No. 1, Black Mirror, notched 1.5 billion minutes, up 14% from last week, but could not compete with the 136 episodes of Suits, falling to No. 2.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues to boost Paramount’s standing on the Originals chart, jumping 16% to 393M, to take the No. 8 spot. Last week, it had 338M to land at No. 7 on the list.

S.W.A.T. came in at No. 3 on the overall chart, extending its streak to five consecutive weeks with over a billion minutes. Extraction 2 maintained its No. 4 spot, consistent with last week’s, 1.0B. Grey’s Anatomy, Bluey, NCIS, Avatar: The Way of Water and Manifest round out the top 10. Grey’s Anatomy was up 50% from last week, with 772 million viewing minutes, landing at No. 6 overall and No. 3 on the Acquired list.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing:

Katie Campione contributed to this report.