‘The Bear’ Star Ebon Moss-Bachrach Signs With WME

Headshot of Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Ebon Moss-Bachrach Michael Becker

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominated actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach has signed with WME in all areas.  

Moss-Bachrach currently stars in FX’s hit series The Bear in the role of Richie Jerimovich. His portrayal earned him a 2023 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, among other accolades.

He most recently starred alongside Jennifer Lawrence in the 2023 comedy feature No Hard Feelings in the role of Gary. The comedy follows a woman who seems to have trouble making good life decisions and it shows when she answers an intriguing job listing in an effort to save her childhood home.

Up next, he will be seen opposite Sarah Paulson in Searchlight’s upcoming dust bowl-era thriller Dust. The film follows a woman who is trapped by increasingly perilous dust storms and is haunted by her past encounters. She becomes convinced that a mysterious presence is threatening her family and takes extraordinary measures to protect them.

In 2022, Moss-Bachrach starred in Hulu’s acclaimed Theranos drama The Dropout, reunited with Lena Dunham for her feature Sharp Stick after starring as Desi in the HBO series Girls, and appeared in Tony Gilroy’s lauded Lucasfilm series Andor for Disney+. Ebon previously starred in Netflix’s The Punisher where he played the graphic novel favorite David “Micro” Lieberman.

He continues to be represented by attorneys Peikoff-Mahan and manager Sue Leibman at Barking Dog Entertainment.

