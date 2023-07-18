‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Charity Endures Another Rose Ceremony Derailed & Gets Help From Girl Scouts To Narrow Down Her Suitors

SPOILER ALERT! This post contains details from Monday’s episode of ABC’s The Bachelorette.

Only 10 men are left vying for Charity Lawson’s love, and things are heating up.

After a quick trip to San Diego last week, the group traded in sunny California to head up north to Washington. But, their tensions have followed them. The men aren’t willing to so easily forget the continued drama with Brayden, who continues to make waves in the house and is on thin ice with Charity. They can only hope that one week will go by without a distraction so they can get some more time with her.

The first one-on-one date goes to Dotun. That’s no surprise since last week he told Charity that she was a “kindred spirit” after they both expressed excitement at the idea of getting to know each other better. Moments later, Dotun’s chariot arrives — a neon yellow Jeep driven by Charity herself.

Just watching Charity pull out of the driveway with another man is enough to send the rest of the group into a spiral. Several of them express to each other that they’re disappointed that they didn’t receive a one-on-one yet, but apparently their connection isn’t enough for Brayden — who privately questions how these men can feel anything for Charity when they haven’t spent as much time with her as he has. “They don’t know her favorite color,” he muses.

At this point, it doesn’t seem like he’s trying to make any friends anymore. In his confessional, he tells the camera that he undoubtedly has the strongest connection with Charity. He even knows her favorite color (which, for the record, is blue).

Charity and Dotun are unbothered as they venture into the woods to jump off a bridge. Literally! The pair are bungee jumping off one of the tallest bridges in North America, but at least they’re doing it together. Charity gets a bit freaked out before the big jump, and she tears up on camera as she talks about her fears. Love may not conquer all, but it is enough to send them over the edge of the bridge. And once they pushed through the anxiety, they were amped enough to do it all over again.

Back at the cabin, a date card arrives. Charity is summoning Joey, Aaron, Michael, Caleb, Brayden, Sean, Tanner, and John for the group date. Looks like Xavier is getting the honor of a one-on-one this week.

Charity and Dotun are spending the nighttime portion of the date making s’mores — Dotun’s first ever! He calls falling for Charity “scary in the best way possible,” because he can see the two of them fostering a real love connection. He opens up to her about his childhood and his immigration to the United States. Meanwhile, Charity reciprocated by getting vulnerable about growing up in suburban Georgia, where she says not many people looked like her.

Naturally, Dotun secures a rose from Charity. They end their night with a dip in the hot tub.

Time for the group date, and Charity has recruited a local Girl Scouts troupe to help them with their forest trek. They’re quite sassy, making sure that the men don’t underestimate them — or Charity. After a handful of tasks like foraging for food and a battle of the wits (and a lot of overcompensating from Brayden), Charity finally chooses who she wants to join her at the kissing tree. That’d be Aaron.

After a quick make out sesh with Aaron, Charity joins the men for a cocktail party. Before she arrives, Aaron and Brayden stir up their usual drama, after Aaron tells Brayden that he’s being pessimistic. Brayden says he isn’t willing to share his true feelings after Aaron “did him dirty” last week, and he hasn’t had a chance to talk to Charity since. Aaron says that it’s Brayden’s problem if his actions don’t match his words. The men are pretty aligned that Brayden is wasting Charity’s time if he doesn’t have the intention of getting married and, just as Brayden tries to defend himself again, Charity enters the conversation.

Sean and Aaron speak up, pointing out that Brayden has already had a one-on-one and had the opportunity to deepen his connection with Charity, so they’re confused at his continued doubts about the process. Tanner says Brayden has packed his bags “more than twice” in the first four weeks. Charity is clearly angry, and she pulls Brayden aside to have a private conversation.

Brayden tells Charity he’s been “down in the dumps” since they arrived in Washington, following their last conversation. She asks what’s making this process so hard for him, and he says he has no idea how Charity feels about him. Rightfully so, she rebuttals that she’s made it very clear how she feels about him. The other men are convinced this is Brayden’s exit, but…he’s already managed to talk himself out of these conversations twice in the first three weeks.

Not this time, though. Brayden tells Charity, “I feel like I like you, but I don’t want to be here right now.” That’s all she needs to hear. She’s ready to let him go.

Once again, Charity’s night has been derailed by the same drama. Hopefully for the last time. To her credit, she soldiers on to continue her night with the other men on the group date. Aaron steals another moment with her to affirm their connection, and finally after a few weeks of trying, Sean finally gets to have some one-on-one time with Charity, who seems impressed by his resolve to get down on one knee at the end of the road.

After turning her night around with the rest of her conversations, Charity offers the group date rose to Joey. For the first time, the men aren’t even disappointed about not receiving the rose. They’re just relieved that Brayden is gone.

On to Xavier’s date. Charity has a day on the town planned for them so she can sus out if he’s “husband level.” They start off at a fruit festival, followed by a scenic trolley ride. The pair seem to really be deepening their connection on this date, and Charity admits her feelings have definitely grown over the course of the day. But, she also says that Xavier reminds her of her ex-boyfriend, and she’s not sure that they will be compatible long term.

During dinner, Charity tries to understand Xavier’s loyalty, which she says is her biggest hang up with him. In fact, Xavier says he is also craving that type of loyalty, because he’s been known to give it without reciprocation. They also chat about Charity’s fears of infidelity. She says she’s constantly fearful of that “what if?” Xavier reassures her, promising complete honesty.

By the end of the date, Charity has changed her tune about Xavier. She offers him the rose without hesitation.

As the men get ready for the cocktail party, they’re all on Cloud 9 since Brayden is gone. But, all good things must come to an end, as they say. As the men are getting their last conversations in before the rose ceremony, a rogue Brayden ventures out of the woods. And that’s how their peaceful night blows up.

Brushing past the men, he interrupts a moment between Charity and John, who really has no choice but to concede his time. Brayden says he returned to apologize, because he didn’t like how he left things the other day when she sent him home. Charity says she respects his feelings, but she feels she gave him more than enough opportunity to open up to her and feel secure, and he was still making comments to the other men about his insecurity. As this conversation is going down, the other men are steaming in the main room.

It doesn’t look like Brayden has any intention of staying, but the men are still eager to let him know he isn’t welcome. Aaron tries to demand an apology for John, but Brayden storms past him. John tries to talk some sense into Brayden, but he doesn’t seem willing to listen to anyone. Finally, Brayden drives off into the night. The men are ready to continue their night with Charity, but she’s ready to move on to the rose ceremony.

Xavier, Dotun and Joey are going into the ceremony with roses on their chests. Charity also hands roses to Aaron, Tanner, and Sean. That means Caleb, Michael, and John are headed home.

Starting next week, The Bachelorette is moving back to its previous time slot on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.