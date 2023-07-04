‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Charity Breaks Record For Longest Kiss In Bachelor Nation History As Tensions Rise Among Her Suitors

SPOILER ALERT! This post contains details from Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette.

Charity Lawson officially made it through night one on her journey to find love. Now, with 19 men left, the real journey begins.

Episode 2 of The Bachelorette kicks off with the first date of the season. It’s the only one-on-one of the week, and it goes to Aaron B. His jaw drops when Michael reads his name on the date card, but he’s clearly thrilled to get to know Charity better.

When Charity arrives at the mansion to pick him up, she promises the day will be “legendary,” and she quickly delivers when the pair walk outside to find a cherry red classic Mustang sitting in the driveway — their ride for the date. All the men are impressed as they watch Charity hop in the drivers seat and pull away.

Charity takes Aaron B. up into the Hollywood Hills to pop a bottle of champagne under the Hollywood sign. While they picnic, she tells Aaron she was inspired to bring him on the date when he told her he looked to his own parents’ love story as a blueprint for his own, because she feels similarly. It’s important for her to find someone who wants to build a strong foundation in that way. After snuggling under the Hollywood sign, the pair get a bit of exclusive access, sneaking up to get closer to the famous letters.

Later that night, Charity and Aaron share a romantic dinner where they get a bit deeper into their personal lives. Aaron tells Charity about his family, and he also opens up about a previous relationship, admitting that he wasn’t the best partner at that time. While he’s tried to work on himself and become a better emotional support, Aaron says he also had partners that would take advantage of his vulnerability. He’s hoping Charity, or any future partner, will become a “safe space” for him.

Charity tells Aaron about her own previous relationship and says that, while she and Zach weren’t meant for each other, he was able to help her open her heart again after getting it broken. Now, she’s looking for someone to meet her where she’s at in her journey to becoming the best version of herself.

It should not come as a surprise that Charity offers Aaron a rose, which he accepts.

Meanwhile, back at the mansion, the other men are already becoming the “right reasons” police, sigh. As they chat about what might be happening during Charity’s one-on-one, they receive a group date card for Dotun, Tanner, Adrian, John, Caleb A., Caleb B., Kaleb K., Xavier, James, Aaron S., Sean, and Brayden.

Brayden is very relieved to be on the date, since he’s worried about losing steam with Charity after receiving the first impression rose. It’s starting to become clear that, while Brayden’s true intentions aren’t quite clear, he isn’t a fan favorite among the other men in the mansion.

After a great one-on-one with Aaron B., Charity is trying to shift her focus to the group date. She’s assembled the men at the beach, where she says they’ll be having a fairly chill day playing games. They start things off with some football in the surf when all of a sudden Jesse Palmer appears…which can only mean one thing. There’s a competition afoot, and the men will be competing in a dodgeball game to make it to the cocktail party with Charity. The losing team is headed back to the mansion.

The pink team comes out on top in the Best of 5 tournament, meaning that Brayden, Xavier, John, Kaleb K., Caleb A., and James are headed to spend some more time with Charity. But wait! Charity also has to choose an MVP. She picks Adrian, meaning he’s the lone person from the green team who will be headed to the cocktail party.

Brayden is the first one to steal Charity away for a conversation, and the two continue to build their connection. He seems pretty confident at this point that he’s her “number one pick.” Naturally, Brayden starts ruffling some feathers with the other men when he says he’s disappointed he didn’t get the one-on-one date after receiving the first impression rose. He says he doesn’t want Charity’s first impression rose, he wants her time…yikes. It seems like Brayden is out to make some enemies, telling Adrian that he would have picked Caleb B. for MVP over him. It’s starting to look like it won’t be long before someone lets Charity in on Brayden’s comments.

But Adrian chooses to keep their time about them, because he’s got bigger fish to fry. He tells Charity about his daughter and how hard it has been to leave her behind for the show. But, he does end their conversation by telling Charity that some of the men might not be taking this experience too seriously. She briefly brings it up with the group, just to let them know that she is in this to find her person.

She then offers the group date rose to John, who accepts wholeheartedly.

James, who we haven’t seen much from this date, finally speaks up in a confessional to say that he doesn’t think Charity’s warning applies to him but it definitely signals trouble. With the rose on his lapel, John suggests that whoever is treating this experience like a game needs to be weeded out. Adrian thinks people are messing around too. No one is willing to point fingers — at least not yet.

There’s one group date left, and Charity is a little on edge after how the last one ended. She meets Joey, Warwick, Michael, John Henry, Josh, and Spencer at a park in downtown L.A. to kick off the day with a special surprise from former Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. The women are surprising Charity with the plans for the group date, which involves an audience of some sort.

When the men arrive, they learn they’ll have the opportunity to break the record for the longest kiss in Bachelor Nation history (with Charity, of course). The record time is 3 minutes and 24 seconds, previously set by none other than Sean Lowe. But first, they’ll have to answer a few questions to help Charity pick who she wants to break the record with.

Charity is ultimately impressed by Joey. In front of a crowd, the two break Bachelor Nation history with a kiss that lasts a whopping 4 minutes and 25 seconds. The other men are clearly distraught after witnessing that kiss, and Gabby and Rachel rub salt in the wound when they announce that Joey will also get to spend one-on-one time with Charity later that night.

When the men return to the mansion with their tails between their legs, their retelling of the date sparks even more controversy. Brayden is angry that the date ever happened, because he feels the others (and somehow himself) by the group date. He says he’s packing his bags and isn’t sure he can keep dating Charity.

Joey is stoked to have this time with Charity, because he has the chance to open up more about how his parents’ divorce shaped his upbringing and his perspective on love. His parents separated because his dad came out as gay, and he’s been encouraged by the love they still have for each other as they continued to raise their children together. Charity offers Joey a rose, and he accepts.

The next morning, the men are preparing for the rose ceremony. Brayden is still around, at least for now. But he says that he has “a lot to talk to Charity about” and is prepared to leave if his needs aren’t met.

In lieu of a cocktail party, Charity has opted for a daytime barbecue. Most of the men are simply trying to catch a few minutes of Charity’s undivided attention before she hands out the roses, but Brayden wants to make his intentions very clear. He eventually pulls her aside and tells her that he thinks the group date that he wasn’t on was disrespectful. Charity says she didn’t mean to disrespect, and that seems to be enough for Brayden.

Adrian stirs the pot a bit more by finally naming names, letting Charity know that Brayden was invalidating Josh’s thoughts on the group date, which he thought was immature. He didn’t mince his words the way that Brayden did when he spoke with her, claiming that Brayden called her classless. Naturally, she’s not happy about that.

Charity leaves the barbecue after hearing that information, and Jesse puts an end to the party. All the men are pretty upset with Adrian for speaking up rather than keeping the peace. At this point, the group wants both men gone.

At the rose ceremony, Charity offers roses to Dotun, Tanner, Caleb B., Warwick, Michael, Sean, Xavier, Aaron S., James, Adrian and Brayden. Remember, John, Aaron B., and Joey already have roses. That means Caleb A., Kaleb K., John Henry, Josh, and Spencer went home.

