‘Temptation Island’ Looks For Love In Latin America Via Amazon

Temptation Island is heading to Latin America after Amazon ordered three versions of the reality dating show.

The streamer will launch series in Mexico and Brazil as well as a version produced for Argentina and Chile. The series will run for 9 episodes.

They will be produced by Banijay Mexico & U.S. Hispanic, Endemol Shine Brasil and Amazon Studios.

It comes after the format was revamped in the U.S. with four seasons running on USA Network between 2019 and 2022.

Amazon has previously produced international versions of formats in many of its regions such as Love Island in France and Hunted in Italy.

Temptation Island follows a group of dating couples at a pivotal time in their relationship, where they must mutually decide if they are ready to commit to one another for the rest of their lives — or should go their separate ways. Together, the couples travel to a tropical paradise, where they join a raft of eligible men and women. There, they live the “single life,” in a test that is meant to help answer their most difficult questions about their relationship.

“We are thrilled to announce Temptation Island, a series that combines the high emotions of dating reality shows with the fan-favorite pillars like temptations, surprise guest, and engaging participants,” says Javiera Balmaceda, head of local Originals, Latin America, Canada, Australia & New Zealand at Amazon Studios. “We’re also excited to have such experienced production companies working with us to bring this show together across Latin America that will be shown around the world.”