Telepictures’ EVP David McGuire Exiting After 33 Years

David McGuire, EVP of Programming & Development for Telepictures, subsidiary of Warner Bros. Television Group, is exiting after more than 30 years with the company.

McGuire’s departure is the result of restructuring following Mike Darnell’s departure as Warner Bros. Unscripted Television President.

In his current position, McGuire oversaw all aspects of creative affairs for first-run syndicated series, unscripted series, and digital content developed and produced by Telepictures.

Credited as one of the key architects behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show, McGuire most recently oversaw the launch of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The People’s Choice– and Daytime Emmy–nominated series ranked as the #1 new first-run strip of the 2022–23 season in average weekly reach.

McGuire also forged key partnerships with advertisers for Telepictures’ integration business.

Together with DeGeneres, McGuire helped build The Ellen DeGeneres Show into an Emmy-winning afternoon staple and global brand by combining the strength of traditional media with the emerging power of digital platforms.

Additional projects overseen by McGuire included the entertainment news show Extra, court shows Judge Mathis and The People’s Court, daytime talk show The Real, as well as TMZ.

“David is an institution in this business, a huge part of the great success Telepictures has built over the years,” said Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman and CEO Channing Dungey. “He has been a tremendous colleague and a great friend to so many. We wish him nothing but the best and can only thank him profusely for his 33 years of brilliant service to the company.”

Beyond first-run syndication, McGuire developed, in conjunction with DeGeneres, NBC’s Family Game Fight, HBO Max’s Ellen’s Next Great Designer, NBC’s Emmy-nominated Ellen’s Game of Games, and HBO Max/Max’s animated Little Ellen.

Other Telepictures projects developed and produced under McGuire’s tenure include the Paris Hilton docuseries Paris in Love for Peacock (produced with Shed Media) and Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice for Lifetime.

McGuire also oversaw Ellen Digital Ventures (EDV), which has created more than 60 original series, including Momsplaining with Kristen Bell and Lady Parts with Sarah Hyland.

McGuire began his career at Telepictures in 1990 as a production assistant on Jenny Jones.

“I’ve loved my time here at Telepictures and will treasure the memories of all the successes we built here together,” added McGuire. “It’s an incredible team, and I know they’ll continue to flourish as they take on the many challenges and opportunities being posed by our always-changing business.”