Breaking out of Hall H here in Comic-Con: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman says Paramount and Nick have secured rights to air the original cartoon series from the 1980s.

He appeared on Paramount’s Comic-Con panel here for their Aug. 2 movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Eastman was on stage with the pic’s director Jeff Rowe.

More as it comes…