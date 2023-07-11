‘Ted Lasso’ Star James Lance And ‘Cold Feet’s Hermione Norris Join Gillian Anderson And Jason Isaacs In ‘The Salt Path’



EXCLUSIVE: Ted Lasso star James Lance and Hermione Norris (Cold Feet, Between Two Worlds) have joined Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs in the feature adaptation of Raynor Winn’s inspirational bestselling memoir The Salt Path.

The film marks the screen directing debut of Marianne Elliott, the Olivier- and Tony Award-winning director of stage hits War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Company and Death of a Salesman, as Deadline revealed in May.

The Salt Path follows married couple Raynor and Moth Winn, portrayed by Anderson and Isaacs, who, after being evicted from their farm, embark on a long and winding trek along the South West Coast path in UK’s picturesque Devon and Cornwall.

Lance has been cast as Grant, one of a handful of the disparate characters who cross paths with Raynor and Moth during their year long journey.

Norris has signed on as Polly, a friend of the couple who tries to help them with lodging and supplies.

The roles are small but “significant,” said Elizabeth Karlsen, who is producing the film through the Number 9 Films banner she runs with partner Stephen Woolley. Lloyd Levin and Beatriz Levin for Shadowplay Features are also producers. Caroline Levy is executive producer.

Chris Harper and Nick Sidi, partners with Elliott in Elliott & Harper Productions, are executive producers for Elliott & Harper, along with Kristin Irving for BBC Film, Norman Merry and Peter Hampden for LipSync Productions and Thorsten Schumacher for Rocket Science, which is handling worldwide sales. Black Bear Pictures will distribute in the UK.

The Salt Path’s story is dominated by the roles taken on by Anderson and Isaacs and there’s not much of a look-in for co-starring parts. “We’re thrilled James Lance and Hermione Norris have taken on these small but significant parts,” Karlsen told Deadline.

Lance played off field in all three seasons of Ted Lasso as Trent Crimm, a shaggy-haired sports writer intent on landing scoops involving the players and managers of AFC Richmond. In the final season, Crimm was promoted to join Lasso’s support group known as the Diamond Dogs.

Last year, he picked up a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, as Ted Lasso amassed a 20-nom haul.

Norris, known for her role in ITV drama Cold Feet, has in recent years starred in Australian TV thriller drama Between Two Worlds for Seven Network and has had roles in Luther, Riches and Doc Martin.

The Salt Path has recently been shooting on locations along the Cornish coast.

Department heads include Hélène Louvart (Firebrand) as director of photography, Emily Bilverstone (Am I Being Unreasonable?) as hair and makeup designer; costume designer Matthew Price (Everything I Know About Love); Christina Moore for production design and Dixie Chassay is casting director.