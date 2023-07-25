Teamsters Score “Historic” Agreement With UPS To Avoid Strike

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has landed a “historic” tentative agreement with UPS to avert a major labor strike.

The Teamsters, who have been in solidarity with the striking writers and actors for the last few months, have secured a deal for its more than 340,000 UPS employees that includes “lucrative” contract raises for all workers, creates more full-time jobs and includes a slew of other workplace protections and improvements.

The five-year agreement still needs to be ratified but comes with the unanimous endorsement of the UPS Teamsters National Negotiating Committee.

In fact, Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien told Deadline last week that UPS had called him to talk after he and many of his members turned up to an Amazon picket line for the WGA and SAG-AFTRA that followed their own multi-union rally for UPS drivers in DTLA.

O’Brien said that the delivery company has put $30B of “new money” on the table as a direct result of the negotiations.

The deal includes existing full- and part-time UPS Teamsters getting $2.75 more per hour in 2023, and $7.50 more per hour over the length of the contract, existing part-timers will be raised up to no less than $21 per hour immediately, safety and health protections, including vehicle air conditioning and cargo ventilation, all UPS Teamsters would receive Martin Luther King Day as a full holiday for the first time and the creation of 7,500 new full-time Teamster jobs at UPS and the fulfillment of 22,500 open positions, establishing more opportunities through the life of the agreement for part-timers to transition to full-time work.

“Rank-and-file UPS Teamsters sacrificed everything to get this country through a pandemic and enabled UPS to reap record-setting profits. Teamster labor moves America. The union went into this fight committed to winning for our members. We demanded the best contract in the history of UPS, and we got it,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “UPS has put $30 billion in new money on the table as a direct result of these negotiations. We’ve changed the game, battling it out day and night to make sure our members won an agreement that pays strong wages, rewards their labor, and doesn’t require a single concession. This contract sets a new standard in the labor movement and raises the bar for all workers.”

“UPS came dangerously close to putting itself on strike, but we kept firm on our demands. In my more than 40 years in Louisville representing members at Worldport — the largest UPS hub in the country — I have never seen a national contract that levels the playing field for workers so dramatically as this one. The agreement puts more money in our members’ pockets and establishes a full range of new protections for them on the job,” said Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman. “We stayed focused on our members and fought like hell to get everything that full-time and part-time UPS Teamsters deserve.”

“Together we reached a win-win-win agreement on the issues that are important to Teamsters leadership, our employees and to UPS and our customers,” said Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer. “This agreement continues to reward UPS’s full- and part-time employees with industry-leading pay and benefits while retaining the flexibility we need to stay competitive, serve our customers and keep our business strong.”