Taylor Swift’s New Vinyl Album Lacks One Thing – Taylor Swift Music

The new Taylor Swift album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) has a little issue with its vinyl editions.

A small number of the vinyls contain British electronica music instead of songs by the pop princess.

One fan posted to TikTok about the issue, playing a cut from the album. Instead of Swift, Cabaret Voltaire’s “Soul Vine (70 Billion People)” was in place of “Mine (Taylor’s Version).”

Swift’s Republic Records label issued a statement on the switcheroo,“We are aware that there are an extremely limited number of incorrectly pressed vinyl copies in circulation and have addressed the issue. If you have purchased one of the affected goods, please contact customer service at your respective retailer for a replacement or refund.”

The Swift album is flying out of the chute since its July 7 release. It has sold more than 575,000 equivalent album units in its first week, the biggest one week sale so far this year.