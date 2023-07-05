Taylor Swift Adds Paramore To 2024 European Tour; Announces 14 Additional Shows

Taylor Swift has added 14 shows to her 2024 European “Eras Tour,” and announced today that rock band Paramore will be her opening act.

“Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour,” Swift wrote on Instagram today. “And I get to travel the world doing shows with Paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???” (Hayley Williams is the lead singer for Paramore).

The 14 new shows all are in previously announced cities, with some of the new dates reflecting as two to six nights in any particular city. The new dates span May to August, 2024. (See the entire itinerary above).

Cities with new tour dates include Paris, Stockholm, Portugal, Lyon, Edinburgh, Liverpool, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Warsaw and Vienna.

Prior to the 2024 European leg of the tour, Swift and opener Sabrina Carpenter will stage concerts across Asia, Europe and Australia after U.S. and Latin American dates, with a two-month break in December 2023 and January 2024.