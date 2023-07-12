‘Swarm’ Star Dominique Fishback On Emmy Nomination And “Operating From A Place Of Openness” For Potential SAG-AFTRA Strike

Dominque Fishback said she is buzzing with “good vibes” and “positive energy” Wednesday following the announcement of her first Emmy nomination for the role of a fan-obsessed serial killer named Dre in Prime Video’s limited series Swarm. “I wanted 2023 to be my ‘light year,’ a way to be light about the things that always made me feel so heavy,” Fishback said.

Though coming off the heels of the breezier summer blockbuster fare, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the Brooklyn-based actor is no stranger to the awards circuit, having garnered a BAFTA nomination for her powerful performance in Judas and the Black Messiah and a Critics Choice Award nomination for her role as a troubled youth in Apple TV+’s The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray, her role in Swarm is her toughest role yet. In enduring the critical discourse of the series on social media about her unique portrayal of a Black female murderer, Fishback pinpoints what she thinks led to her nomination.

“With any project that I pick, I try to lead with heart first in the way that I advocate for them and stand up for them no matter the circumstances,” the actor said. “I always tell people you never know how a project is going to [end up]. You can’t control the editing, you can’t control the response, so you just have to remember why you did it in the first place. And I knew that I did it from my heart, and I think people are responding to how much heart went into this role and into Dre. She’s an anti-hero, but I didn’t have to treat her as if she was less than human. I tried my best to make her full and worthy of people’s attention and time they spent watching television.”

RELATED: Emmy Winners For Best Drama Since 1960: A Photo Gallery

Fishback also thanked Prime Video for the opportunity to be a part of a “really cool project” and for going “above and beyond” in their promotion and marketing of the show so that it could be seen.

RELATED: Best Comedy Series Emmy Winners Since 1952: A Photo Gallery

Alongside the Emmy nominations coincides the threat of a potential SAG-AFTRA strike if the actors guild’s current contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers expires at midnight PT. Fishback, a huge believer in manifestation, understands that the negotiations between parties can be tricky to navigate, and in the midst of her career, she’d rather put the energy towards positivity. “I have been focusing on myself and my life [without] trying to control so many things. That can give you a lot of contraction or restriction that can block the pathways for your manifestations, so I’ve been operating from a place of openness and not letting things I can’t control affect me,” Fishback said. “So, I’m trying to be present in the moment and whatever happens later on is supposed to happen, and we’ll take it from there.”

RELATED: 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

RELATED: We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023

RELATED: TV Series Fading To Black In 2023 & Beyond: Photo Gallery Of Canceled Shows

RELATED: New Series On Broadcast Networks In 2023-24: Photo Gallery