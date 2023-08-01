Suzanne Somers Reveals Second Breast Cancer Diagnosis: “I Know How To Put On My Battle Gear And I’m A Fighter”

Suzanne Somers took to social media to share that she was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time.

“Since I have been taking time off from work, many of you have asked for more details about my health,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down. I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it.”

The Three’s Company alum has been diagnosed with cancer twice before, the first time with skin cancer and the second time with breast cancer.

“This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter,” she added. “Alan has been by my side every step of the way. I can’t even explain how much he has done for me. If it’s even possible, we are even closer than ever.”

Somers continued, “My incredible family has been so supportive, and have helped so much by keeping the business running so you can still have access to all the wonderful products. Thank you for the continued love and support. It’s only about who you love and who loves you – and I love you!”

In her post, Somers shared a photo of herself with her husband Bruce Somers Jr. by her side who was quick to show his support online by replying, “Been betting on you my entire life! I love you Mom! And thank you everyone for your kind and thoughtful support and love.”

See Somers’ post below.