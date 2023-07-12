‘Survivor’ Leaps Back Into Reality Competition Race With First Main Emmy Nom Since 2006

Survivor is back in the Emmy race. The CBS competition series has landed a nomination for Outstanding Reality Competition Program – its first nom in this category since 2006 for its 11th and 12th season.

The show will compete against CBS peer The Amazing Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Top Chef and The Voice.

Last year, the category was won by Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, which was not eligible this year as it hasn’t had a second season, and Nailed It! was also nominated.

RELATED: Emmy Winners For Best Drama Since 1960: A Photo Gallery

RELATED: Best Comedy Series Emmy Winners Since 1952: A Photo Gallery

It’s a big nod for Survivor, which was previously regularly nominated in the early 2000s, but had fallen out of favor with Academy voters.

Survivor is nominated for its 43/44 seasons, which premiered in September 2022 and March 2023 respectively.

RELATED: 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Hosted by Jeff Probst, the series is exec produced by Probst, Mark Burnett, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen. In February, it was renewed for season 45.

RELATED: We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023

It beat out other shows such as Disney+’s Dancing with the Stars, Roku’s The Great American Baking Show, Fox’s The Masked Singer, Netflix’s The Circle and Peacock’s The Traitors in the category, which saw 59 submissions.

RELATED: TV Series Fading To Black In 2023 & Beyond: Photo Gallery Of Canceled Shows

RELATED: New Series On Broadcast Networks In 2023-24: Photo Gallery